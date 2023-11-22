The strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a cultural center in the Donetsk People's Republic, resulting in the death of actress Polina Menshikh, directly hit the roof above the stage.

This was during a presentation to Russian troops.

The audience hall is almost undamaged, but the roof over the stage is destroyed, and the walls are riddled with a large number of fragments, as reported by the RIA Novosti correspondent.

Here's what Rybar said:

Report on HIMARS Strike:

Apparently, very wise heads thought and decided that since the concert site is 60 km from the front line near the Russian border, then certainly nothing will reach it. It’s as if the enemy never had long-range missiles that hit the rear.

The tragedy of the situation also lies in the fact that the fighters who were in the recreation center most likely themselves understood perfectly well how large gatherings of people in a combat zone would end. And they clearly put their knowledge into practice on the front line, camouflaging positions and avoiding clusters in order to avoid falling under enemy attacks.

But in the end, all previous efforts went to waste because of one stupid decision to gather in a huge crowd in a conspicuous place. And its price, among other things, was the death of a girl actress. Who, unlike the others, had no combat experience, and who entrusted her life to seemingly experienced people.