Rico Brouwer: Escape From the West! And Don't Give Up Hope!

Rico Brouwer joins us again from the Netherlands to discuss his relentless activism and how he feels the world is headed in a mad direction. He comments on the alternative media space, particularly in the Netherlands, and the censorship, narcissism, and financial difficulty in the industry. Tyranny is descending upon the West, but he also sees hope because the news of this totalitarianism is spreading quickly thanks to the internet. He comments on the idea of strategic relocation and his venture to Paraguay. Europe and the EU is a jurisdiction you want to move out of. They will take us to war. He remains hopeful and focuses on changing the world for the better.





About Rico Brouwer & Potkaars

Potkaars is citizen journalism via podcast with a candle in a jar, a guitar, a webcam (for those who want an image) and integrally recorded conversations with guests and a positive story.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)