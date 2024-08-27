BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rico Brouwer: Escape From the West! And Don't Give Up Hope!
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 8 months ago

Rico Brouwer joins us again from the Netherlands to discuss his relentless activism and how he feels the world is headed in a mad direction. He comments on the alternative media space, particularly in the Netherlands, and the censorship, narcissism, and financial difficulty in the industry. Tyranny is descending upon the West, but he also sees hope because the news of this totalitarianism is spreading quickly thanks to the internet. He comments on the idea of strategic relocation and his venture to Paraguay. Europe and the EU is a jurisdiction you want to move out of. They will take us to war. He remains hopeful and focuses on changing the world for the better.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Expat Money Summit 2024 (use promo code EMPIRE for $100 off the VIP ticket!) https://2024.expatmoneysummit.com/?ac=8cDxEbJw

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Bitcoin (Not Gold) https://seesharp.rocks

Potkaars https://potkaars.nl

Follow The Science https://followthescience.nl

Potkaars on X https://x.com/potkaars

Rico on X https://x.com/ricobrouwer


About Rico Brouwer & Potkaars

Potkaars is citizen journalism via podcast with a candle in a jar, a guitar, a webcam (for those who want an image) and integrally recorded conversations with guests and a positive story.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
bitcoinrussiaeconomychinawarnetherlandsww3paraguayeuropetyrannyeudictatorshipworld warwwiiipodcastingbricsrelocationgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy