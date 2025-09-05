We knew in 2011 the injuries from the vaccines

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



I'm pretty frustrated right now. I'm here in Seattle, Washington, with a family that traveled from Dallas, Texas, and I traveled here from the Stay Awake Tour in Knoxville. I'm with an adopted little boy who was forced vaccinated against his parents' wishes, and the adoptive parents had no choice, and this little boy is literally melting down in a doctor's office, unable to even function. And we're looking at the injuries that the dozens of deadly ingredients in every single shot has caused this family, and watching this beautiful family. And if you want to see what this is like, watch the movie Protocol 7, a film by Andy Wakefield, a few years ago, that literally showed you what pharmaceutical companies did and how they drove this injury, and how we knew this injury in 2011, we knew this when I was jailed and held silent, and then the work gone away.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 09/03/2025

