SoCal Fires: DEW Signature?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Have Seen This Before
• First, multiple fires erupted simultaneously around L.A. during forecasted high winds.
• Entire blocks of homes have been reduced to ash, but many trees are still standing and apparently unburned.
• Then two new fires break out (Sunset/Hollywood Hills and Studio City). Neither one seems to be connected to the others.
• These are D.E.W. signatures, although arson is a possibility.
• This is a coordinated attack in any case.
• God willing, it’s a white hat operation — and they intercepted another sick plot by the black hats.
• News outlets have reported lots of bizarre circumstances and staging, which indicate that the bad guys were scheming something. No coincidences.
• The good guys can’t always prevent a false flag, but hopefully they’re mitigating this one and turning it against the baddies.
New York Post | Horrific Drone Footage Shows Unbelievable Stretch Of Charred Landscape From L.A. Wildfires (9 January 2025)
https://nypost.com/video/horrific-drone-footage-shows-unbelievable-stretch-of-charred-landscape-from-la-wildfires/