SoCal Fires: DEW Signature?

We Have Seen This Before

• First, multiple fires erupted simultaneously around L.A. during forecasted high winds.

• Entire blocks of homes have been reduced to ash, but many trees are still standing and apparently unburned.

• Then two new fires break out (Sunset/Hollywood Hills and Studio City). Neither one seems to be connected to the others.

• These are D.E.W. signatures, although arson is a possibility.

• This is a coordinated attack in any case.

• God willing, it’s a white hat operation — and they intercepted another sick plot by the black hats.

• News outlets have reported lots of bizarre circumstances and staging, which indicate that the bad guys were scheming something. No coincidences.

• The good guys can’t always prevent a false flag, but hopefully they’re mitigating this one and turning it against the baddies.





New York Post | Horrific Drone Footage Shows Unbelievable Stretch Of Charred Landscape From L.A. Wildfires (9 January 2025)

https://nypost.com/video/horrific-drone-footage-shows-unbelievable-stretch-of-charred-landscape-from-la-wildfires/