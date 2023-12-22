Create New Account
Bitcoin now Legal Tender in Argentina -- Viva la Libertad!
Recharge Freedom
President Javier Milei has officially legalized bitcoin as a currency in Argentina. This is the incentive of bitcoin spreading into nations where fiscal discipline is even more lacking than the United States. Bitcoin is a virus that will take over the world.

