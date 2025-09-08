December 17, 2023 - ERIC MONTROSS, the 7-foot UNC champion turned Vaccine Ambassador who spent years fundraising for kids’ charities and touting COVID shots, died of cancer at age 52.

Based on available information about his professional role and associated requirements, I estimate the probability that he was vaccinated at some point to be approximately 99%. This high confidence stems from the following factors:

- **Vaccine advocacy and leadership**: Montross was a co-founder and board member of Vaccine Ambassadors, a non-profit organization established in 2015 to promote vaccination and provide access to life-saving vaccines, including efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has facilitated nearly 1 million vaccinations since its inception, and Montross actively promoted its mission, aligning strongly with pro-vaccination efforts rather than any resistance. There are no indications of anti-vaccination views or exemptions in his public profile.

- **Broadcasting and sports industry protocols**: As a radio analyst for the UNC Tar Heels basketball team on the Tar Heel Sports Network from 2002 until his cancer diagnosis in March 2023, Montross's role involved in-person attendance at games, practices, and media events during the 2021-2022 seasons. While UNC athletics did not mandate vaccines for fans, the university system strongly encouraged vaccination for staff and students, with unvaccinated individuals subject to regular testing and restrictions. Broadcasters in college sports, including those for ACC teams, often faced similar de facto requirements to ensure safe operations, especially amid NCAA and conference health guidelines prioritizing vaccination to minimize disruptions. High-profile examples, such as ESPN reporters opting out over mandates, highlight the industry's push toward vaccination for on-site roles.

- **Event attendance and travel**: Montross attended numerous UNC basketball games and related events during the pandemic, including home and away matches that required compliance with venue protocols. Travel to certain arenas (e.g., in states or cities with stricter rules) and participation in indoor gatherings would have necessitated proof of vaccination or testing alternatives, with vaccination being the practical choice for someone in his position to avoid quarantines or exclusions.

- **General context**: North Carolina's vaccine rollout targeted adults like Montross (born in 1971, age 49-50 in 2021) early in the process, with high uptake among educated professionals and public figures. His cancer diagnosis in March 2023 postdated the primary vaccination period, with no evidence it influenced prior decisions. As a vaccine advocate and sports media personality, remaining unvaccinated would have contradicted his public stance and professional obligations.

