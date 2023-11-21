BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel's war on hospitals (mirrored)
36 views • 11/21/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-

https://youtu.be/xoBb830Ggs4?si=spagqw1_b7quZL8M

20 Nov 2023 #TheGrayzoneWith exclusive footage from inside the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al-Shifa, The Grayzone examines the Israeli military's policy of attacking and eliminating medicare care centers across the northern part of the besieged Palestinian territory as it seeks to expel its residents.


By Max Blumenthal, Mohamed El-Saife and Anya Parampil


Translation by Hekmat Aboukhater


||| The Grayzone |||


Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com


Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone


Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone


#TheGrayzone

Tr

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
