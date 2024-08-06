Video 9 | Yuval Noah Harari - Conselheiro líder de Klaus Schwab | Leader advisor of Klaus Schwab | The Great Reset

Leia abaixo | Read below





Veja esse link: https://www.planet-today.com/2024/08/pope-francis-orders-humanity-to-follow.html



See this link: https://www.planet-today.com/2024/08/pope-francis-orders-humanity-to-follow.html





Yuval Noah Harari é o conselheiro líder de Klaus Schwab.



Klaus Schwab é o autor de Covid-19 | O grande reset, também é fundador do WEF (World Economic Forum | Fórum Econômico Mundial) que é uma organização maligna e satânica para implementar o grande reset mundialmente.





Conhecido pela sua fala maligna...

"Você não terá nada; mas será feliz."

*** Atualmente, Klaus Schwab "deixou" de liderar / presidir a organização. ***





(Mas pra mim ele continuará agindo por "debaixo dos panos" na agenda 2030 e também me faz ter a completa certeza de que, se ele (Klaus) "saiu de cena", é porque ele considera o plano dele de "vacinar" com as terapias genéticas as massas; mundialmente "bem sucedido").





> Prestem MUITA atenção nas falas de Yuval e vejam o que ele fala sobre transumanismo e percebam a total certeza / convicção que ele tem de que isso acontecerá / se realizará em todo o mundo. <





Yuval Noah Harari's Klaus Schwab's lead advisor.





Klaus Schwab's the author of Covid-19 | The great reset, is also the founder of the WEF (World Economic Forum) which is an evil and satanic organization to implement the great reset worldwide.





Known for his evil speech...

"You will have nothing; but you will be happy."

*** Currently, Klaus Schwab has "ceased" to lead/preside over the organization. ***





(But for me he will continue to act "behind the scenes" on the 2030 agenda and also makes me completely sure that, if he (Klaus) "left the scene", it is because he considers his plan to "vaccinate" the masses with gene therapies; worldwide "successful").



> Pay CLOSE attention to Yuval's speeches and see what he says about transhumanism and realize the total certainty / conviction he has that this will happen / will be realized all over the world. <