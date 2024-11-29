Epic of Atrahasis Tablet III FINAL!



TikTok deleted and muted 2 of my tablets. FUCK YOU TIKTOK NAZI SCUM



When we were reading the Enuma Elish, it's a pretty hard read. It seems as if it's about fighting but it isnt. It's about the formation of the solar system. The Epic of Atrahasis is more literal, so it's a bit of an easier read. Keep in mind that the lines are fragmentary because its so old. Enllil wants to flood humanity. Enki tells Atrahasis to build a boat. Sound familiar? This is where Noah's Ark comes from. The testaments are the most plagiarized books. They get their inspiration from these ancient texts which PREDATE the bible by 4500 to 4750 years ago.



If you've been watching since the first 2 Sumerian Tablets translations up to here, thank you for watching. I do my best to educate, and entertain you with cartoons and video games to try and make the dry reading digest easier. There's always a fun way to learn. Hopefully I've done that for you. Next up, the Epic of Gilgamesh!