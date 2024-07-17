GRAPHIC! Civilians look on in Horror as Mangled Bodies strewn on side of road

⚠️ WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGES

⚡️🇵🇸PEOPLE WITH HEADS BLOWN OFF LIE ON BLOOD-SOAKED STREET AFTER ISRAELI STRIKE: Civilians look on in horror as mangled bodies strewn on side of road (left vid), paramedics heroically working to save any survivors after 3 little kids among at least 9 innocents murdered by Tel Aviv airstrike near SCHOOL in Gaza City (photo) .

Israel’s bloody war on Gaza now in its 9th month, with at least 81 people murdered by Tel Aviv just just in last 24 hours.



