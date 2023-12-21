Hamas Fighters Attack Israeli Armored Vehicles From Point Blank Range

On December 20, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Movement, released video footage from recent clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The footage shows Hamas fighters attacking several armored personnel carriers, a main battle tank, a bulldozer and a gathering of troops of the IDF with rocket-propelled grenades from point blank, scoring direct hits.

Separately, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters blew up two booby-trapped tunnels in Israeli troops in Khan Yunis. It also reported attacks with rocket-propelled grenades and explosive devices against three tanks and a personnel carrier in the city.

Hamas fighters targeted three other Israeli tanks with rocket-propelled grenades in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

From its side, the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said that its fighters struck two IDF vehicles with rocket-propelled grenades in the area of al-Mughraqa in central Gaza and targeted an Israeli force advancing with a bulldozer in the Shejaiya neighborhood in the northern part of the Strip with a heavy explosive device.

