WATCH THIS BEFORE YOUR NEXT MRI SCAN...!
2593 views • 03/11/2023

MRI SCAN DANGER

Most people at some time in their life will have a MRI scan.  And many doctors will insist on using a medical dye called GADOLINIUM.

FDA advisory for Gadolinium includes:  Renal Failure, Fibrosis, Thickening of skin and connective tissue, inability to move, and many other life long disabilities.

MUST WATCH...   Chuck Norris wife sick from Gadolinium after MRI

All credits go to FULL MEASURE and Sheryl Atkinson

This video is "Fair Use"


healthmrichuck norrisgadolinium
