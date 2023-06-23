BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Woman Who Was Formerly Transitioning Tells Her Story About What It's Like To Come Back From Being A Man - It's Horrible and It's Wrong
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
425 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
197 views • 06/23/2023

I found this video on bitchute. It originally aired on youtube. I do not know who this young woman is, but her story is extremely sad and shocking... and becoming more and more common. Listen and learn...  I did and it's worth the discomfort.


-------------------------------------------------------


Dyann Bridges offers Old School Coaching Tips For the Modern Man 

Discover Dyann's unique male/female relationship dynamic information at:  https://relatersmanual.com

Sensual massage and tantric information here: https://thebodyhouse.biz

Celebrates vintage vamps, varlets and female sensuality with a monthly newsletter featuring an Old Hollywood movie star here: bodhouschron.wordpress.com

Contact Dyann at: [email protected]




Keywords
transgender agendade-transitioningtransgender man regretslia thompsondoctors who do gender reassignments
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy