THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 IS CLEARLY NOT HAPPY THIS RESURFACED❗

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GER3k6KFmiA





Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton once said that she supported deportations for those who cross into the United States illegally, as well as making the “law-abiding” illegals “wait in line” for U.S. citizenship.





Clinton made the remarks in 2008 in Mishawaka, Indiana.





“I think we’ve got to have tough conditions. Tell people to come out of the shadows. If they’ve committed a crime, deport them. No questions asked. They’re gone. If they’ve been working and are law-abiding, we should say, ‘Here are the conditions for you staying. You have to pay a stiff fine because you came here illegally. You have to pay back taxes. And, you have to try to learn English. And, you have to wait in line,’” she said at the rally. The crowd erupted in applause.





This is a far cry from where the Democrats stand on this issue today.





