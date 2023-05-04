CDC admits the vax is a dismal failure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harvey Risch explains how The CDC knew the jab didn't work, and even admitted it back in August of 2022, but that paper has been deleted and memory-holed. Thanks to internet archives, however, which they can't erase (yet), here's the paper referenced by Risch in this video:
https://web.archive.org/web/20230423114400/https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7133e1.htm