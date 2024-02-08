When the Lord Said "Step Out On Faith" I DID !! Then He Showed UP !! The EYE IN The SKY.. And Now??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/cujjl0lIy0Q?si=pdW6NAkFETvnTo7H
Quotation from original video description….”I Need to Deliver a Testimony as well as Scripture that Destroys Any Enemy argument against the TRUTH --We ARE ANGELS"
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/