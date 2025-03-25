© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Next Level Evonne! Upgrade Discussion with Drew Keeman of Mid-Tennessee Diesel
12 views • 5 months ago
It's been too long! In our pause for more than a year, both the YouTube channel and the Substack seem to have gathered a good-sized following. So, I have an excuse to dig back in on Evonne and do more performance upgrades!
Drew is the tuning genius at Mid-Tennessee Diesel (+1-615-601-1728, [email protected]) who is responsible Evonne the Turbodiesel's tunes for about a year and a half. In the interview we discuss how he became associated with Black Smoke Racing. I also pick his brain about potential upgrades, in addition to learning about the research and development engineering efforts that he has underway. He has some cool parts for sale of his own, in addition to the Black Smoke Racing parts he sells as an affiliate.
The result of this interview is that I'm going to be ordering parts from him. I'll show their installation and share how Evonne performs with these parts and Drew's further tunes. So, there will be some exciting content as we push Evonne to nearly 400 hp and 650 lb-ft.
Here's the page on the Black Smoke Racing website where Drew's contact information can be found:
https://www.blacksmokeracing.com/software-specialists/
We will share Drew's new webiste (and possible rebranding) when the information is available.
Intro and outro music is "Hard Feelings" by XEFSketch.
Music in the beginning sequence is "Compromise," also by XEFSketch.
All music is used with the artist's permission.
See the rest of their content at:
https://soundcloud.com/insane-sketch
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
