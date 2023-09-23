Bad ending for Ukraine on Novodonetsk-Novomayorsk line

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A bad ending for the Armed Forces of Ukraine after launching a counterattack this week on Novodonetsk-Novomayorsk line, south Donetsk. Even today Russian forces attacked destroying Ukrainian base behind the Novomayorsk front line. Russian drone and helicopter captured footage of Ukrainian losses showing piles of vehicles and military personnel left behind.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY