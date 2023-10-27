(Oct 27) News, Commentary and Scriptures with Aaron

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we remember Tom Horn, sweep through some recent news and offer some commentary, and close with the Scriptures.
A resource referenced in this video: Jonathan Cahn Prophetic: The Israel-Hamas End-Time Mystery
https://youtu.be/QYJO8oZuEa8?si=EGgt8PnZf2lkr2I2
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/newsComScriptureOct27.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com