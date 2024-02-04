Mike in the Night! E545 - 332 Days left in 2024, The Year to Remember, Texas Border Wars, Major Fallout ! , Next weeks News Today, Headline News, Your call ins ,

Go here every Saturday to watch us live ! https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7/E545:1



Now the countdown Begins to retire off of social Media , Its time to go, no Platforms have aided or even helped by promoting us in any way shape or form , And major big channels and influencers stealing our work WORD FOR WORD , And generating any revenue whatsoever has been impossible so we will be saying goodbye at the end of 2024 ,





With over 5k Videos and 1977 Live streams since 2012 Mike has been searching for the truth, in a bustling digital competitive landscape, one man's voice echoed louder than most. Mike Martins, the host of the popular call-in show "Mike in the Night," had become a beacon of truth in an era of uncertainty. Mikes Series, Mike in the Night started in 2016 , With over 500 live streams under his belt, Mike had earned the title of "The Voice of the Commonwealth," a moniker that he wore with pride. With creating a Predictive model angle to his show gives it a unique feel , Predicating a Massive array of potential angels that governments and selected people may force on us , with over 1800 call ins from across the commonwealth . Trying to connect the dots to figure out their next move and prepare and prep , and also keeping sanity and mental clarity ,





Trends in the Housing Market was the 1st organized live stream from 2014 that went on to a impressive 341 episodes , with guests from all over the commonwealth, discussing the takeover of middleclass by money laundering of foreign investors and destroying the fabric of wester civilization, Via Inflation , Money Laundering and corrupt politicians , and rigged elections, Big Pharma Lies





It all began on a modest YouTube channel, where Mike's genuine passion for uncovering the truth and providing a platform for unheard voices drew an ever-growing audience. "Mike in the Night" was more than just a show; it was a movement, a source of hope for those who yearned for honest discussions and uncensored news.