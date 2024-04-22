BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPISODE 54: A FREE SPEECH REFRESHER
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
04/22/2024

Freedom of speech acknowledges the sovereignty of one’s own mind. Without it, you cannot be free. When you are told what you can say and what you can’t, you are essentially being forced to live at another’s whim other than your own. Those who are freedom’s adversaries will convolute the issue as if it were a nuanced grey area worthy of further discussion. This cannot be further from the truth. It isn’t difficult to distinguish where unlawful behavior begins and where freedom of speech ends. Those who claim otherwise, subjectively criticize speech based on how it makes them feel regardless of its authenticity and/or lawfulness. Any weapon that is utilized to extinguish a piece of freedom, will be the same weapon used to extinguish the remaining whole.


https://www.uscourts.gov/about-federal-courts/educational-resources/about-educational-outreach/activity-resources/what-does


ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-54-A-FREE-SPEECH-REFRESHER-e2intk4

