Published 2 months ago

I am very proud to say that I love Russia and that I want to be a friend of the Russian people that that is that cost me here in America to say those words 


Americas leaders hate God America’s ruling class hates God it’s just that simple. 


They are at war with God. The leaders of the Bolshevik revolution hated God they were not atheist. 

They were Satan 👹 The leaders of America‘s Nazi regime are Satanist at the core of it. They hate Jesus Christ.

At the core of it but your they hate Jesus Christ. They hate what is good they hate what is right and they are at war we have the new Nazis the new Nazis plan to re-imagine the entire world their plan with technology with artificial intelligence synthetic biology, and all the various advancements that they’re making in science. 

Their plan is to eradicate Genesis.  As gods meeting, they plan to eradicate God’s creation and to replicate it with a man-made Genesis. Their plan is to illuminate everything God made to the fullest extent that they can do it. 

Their plan is to illuminate livestock if you follow what they’re doing in western nations they plan to get rid of animals And make us eat fake meat made, and put in factories that they own. 

