FREE Homemade Fertilizers From Table Scraps and Leaves

Pinball Preparedness shows how to make a fertilizer similar to Miracle-Gro at 22-15-1, also a 10-10-10, 3-1-3, Liquid Calcium, Quick release Nitrogen for green growth, Potassium and Phosphorous for roots and fruiting, and more
Fertilization Chart for the Garden https://freesteading.com/groups/pinball-preparedness/forum/discussion/fertilization-chart-for-the-garden/ This information is from YT Pinball Preparedness https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChLKlIDycUMpEKsxKMMcXsQ/videos