My job was diagnosis and treatment of all Acquired Immune Deficiencies
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
143 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I ended up watching an altercation between management and another scientist who was quitting a program over much the same reason. And the lab was called the "Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms." What did I do? How do drugs from plants heal viruses, or poisons, any kind. And I said, I can do that job with one hand tied behind my back. And he pretended I was arrogant, but hey, I could, and I knew I was in trouble. So that was one way to get out of it. I was sitting in the president's office. I got the job, January 4 of 1999 to lead the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms. Basically got the diagnosis and the treatment in only two years. Of all of this, of all of AIDS, doesn’t matter which acquired immune deficiency or dysfunction you had. Got the PCRs, designed all the cytokine signatures of disease.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/2024

Interview with Jen Mallan, Come Home show on the Christian Television Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3WnSABHBdw

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

healthcancernewsworktruthfaithaidscuresmikovitsgodwins
