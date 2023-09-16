[Session 02] Seven "Things" Jesus Said Would Happen as The Beginning of Trouble

This session discusses seven of Jesus' prophecies...those that he said were "the beginning of trouble" at the end of the age. Here they are

Seven "Things" Jesus Said Would Happen as The Beginning of Trouble [Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21]

1. Not one stone will be left on another stone at The Temple/Matt 24:2 "Do you see all these things?" he asked. "I tell you the truth, not one stone here will be left on another; every one will be thrown down." NIV

2. Many will claim to be the Messiah…and deceive ma/Matt 24:4 Jesus answered: "Watch out that no one deceives you. 5 For many will come in my name, claiming, 'I am the Christ,' and will deceive many. NIV

3. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars/Matt 24:6 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. NIV

4. There will be increased conflict between people groups and countries. V7/Matt 24:7 Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.

5. There will be famines/Matt 24:7 There will be famines...

6. There will be great earthquakes/Matt 24:7 There will be earthquakes in various places...

7. There will be disease/Luke 21:11 There will be great earthquakes, famines and pestilences in various places, and fearful events and great signs from heaven. NIV





You can watch the start up session [Four Crucial Steps for Getting Ready] to this class





Review:

1. People who understand what is "going on" in this world and know what "to do" for a secure future are not all that fearful...just the way God wants it!

2. The Bible has a solid history of being 100% accurate when it comes to the hundreds of prophecies made about the first coming of Christ.

3. We need to study the Bible for our own personal understanding...not simply rely on someone else's interpretation.

4. Bible prophecies are not as complicated as most people think...especially if we use the "clear prophecies" to explain the "unclear prophecies"!

5. We should avoid arguments with people who understand Scriptures differently, as arguing almost always distracts people from finding the truth!

