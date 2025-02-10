Ukrainian soldier Yevgeny Los made a bombshell revelation in front of the Russian army, claiming that the training of Ukrainian troops is being supervised by U.S. soldiers. Los also discussed his session at a NATO base before being deployed to the frontline, shedding light on the support provided by Western forces. His statements come amid reports of a potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to reports, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are being considered as possible venues for the summit. Trump has promised to work toward ending the Ukraine war and hopes for 'fruitful' talks with Putin.

Mirrored - Times Of India





