Trump Uses AI Image And Video Generation in His New Campaign Ad!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Just Broke the Internet With This New Ad! Is Trump the first major political campaign to extensively use AI-generated images and video in a presidential campaign?
____________________________________
All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).