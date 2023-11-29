They Will Burn It All Down Before They Ever Let Trump Back Into The White House

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We know that the leftist/globalist parasitic scum will burn it all down long before they ever let Trump/MAGA ever regain political power in the US. As time pushes us closer to 2024, be prepared for the worst. Being frugal has made us better homesteaders and being better homesteaders has made us better and more efficient preppers. Victor Davis Hanson video about Patton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJsC-buIkSE