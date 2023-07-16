BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My Take on the Sound of Freedom Production - Are we being Gaslit once again??? You be the judge.
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
171 views • 07/16/2023

What’s my take on the Sound of Freedom movie? Polly St. George web site for more or to support: https://amazingpolly.net/ (thank you!) In this off-the-cuff audio I summarize just some red flags based on my prior research. (LINKS BELOW)
Also see this video: https://rumble.com/v2z51zg-the-connection-between-ncmec-polaris-clinton-foundation-sound-of-freedom-an.html.   MORE

Branson/Zelensky Orphan ‘Rescue’ “Celebrity Frontmen for Global Trafficking” https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtNPljnCjYby/ 

Harley Pasternak / Kanye VIDEO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EQ9A7ahzan6a/ 

Clintons Haiti Trafficking Laura Silsby: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXiSQTKeyBQ/ 

Way Fair Questions – Showing MANY proven elite pedophile rings https://www.bitchute.com/video/DonX1XtHlaA/ 

SMOLLETT Chicago Child Trafficking: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JSpqX9kS-Rk/ 

NXIVM and the Clintons: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q48-ZHhAX-g/ 

PIZZAGATE and the Podestas, Media Matter and more: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5kpayw4PPvU/ 

Swamp Creatures of the Pacific: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mVOqGqmDJEM/ 

Child Predation Services of Arizona: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9sCBg6TLjnI/ 

Keywords
human traffickingglobalistssatanicilluminatihaitimccainclintonsepsteingaslightingmormonsngoamazingpollypolly st georgesound of freedomcaviezelgaslitpasternakelite crime syndicate
