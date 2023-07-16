My Take on the Sound of Freedom Production - Are we being Gaslit once again??? You be the judge.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What’s my take on the Sound of Freedom movie? Polly St. George web site for more or to support: https://amazingpolly.net/ (thank you!) In this off-the-cuff audio I summarize just some red flags based on my prior research. (LINKS BELOW)
Also see this video: https://rumble.com/v2z51zg-the-connection-between-ncmec-polaris-clinton-foundation-sound-of-freedom-an.html. MORE
Branson/Zelensky Orphan ‘Rescue’ “Celebrity Frontmen for Global Trafficking” https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtNPljnCjYby/
Harley Pasternak / Kanye VIDEO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EQ9A7ahzan6a/
Clintons Haiti Trafficking Laura Silsby: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXiSQTKeyBQ/
Way Fair Questions – Showing MANY proven elite pedophile rings https://www.bitchute.com/video/DonX1XtHlaA/
SMOLLETT Chicago Child Trafficking: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JSpqX9kS-Rk/
NXIVM and the Clintons: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q48-ZHhAX-g/
PIZZAGATE and the Podestas, Media Matter and more: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5kpayw4PPvU/
Swamp Creatures of the Pacific: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mVOqGqmDJEM/
Child Predation Services of Arizona: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9sCBg6TLjnI/