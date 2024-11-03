BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Steve Bannon: Whistleblower and Political Prisoner Tina Peters. What’s at Stake This Tuesday.
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
282 views • 7 months ago

Former Mesa County, Colorado Clerk Tina Peters, 68—a gold star mother—was sentenced to 9 years in prison in early October for exposing the truth about what happened in the 2020 election.


Gateway Pundit article about political prisoner Tina Peters: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/photo-tina-peters-prison-orange-released-this-is/


Steve Bannon’s War Room: https://warroom.org/


Tina Peters: https://tinapeters.us/


Clip taken from ‘Episode 4025: Mobilization Saturday: Evening Special Cont. 11/2/24’:https://rumble.com/v5lhyix-episode-4025-mobilization-saturday-evening-special-cont..html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

current eventspoliticscorruptionelectionamericawar roomgovernmentcoloradowhistleblowersteve bannonpolitical prisonertina petersgold star mother
