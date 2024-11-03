Steve Bannon: Whistleblower and Political Prisoner Tina Peters. What’s at Stake This Tuesday.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Mesa County, Colorado Clerk Tina Peters, 68—a gold star mother—was sentenced to 9 years in prison in early October for exposing the truth about what happened in the 2020 election.
Gateway Pundit article about political prisoner Tina Peters: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/photo-tina-peters-prison-orange-released-this-is/
Steve Bannon’s War Room: https://warroom.org/
Tina Peters: https://tinapeters.us/
Clip taken from ‘Episode 4025: Mobilization Saturday: Evening Special Cont. 11/2/24’:https://rumble.com/v5lhyix-episode-4025-mobilization-saturday-evening-special-cont..html?e9s=src_v1_ucp