“Scientism”, Nazis, AI, Lord Protector, Drudging Coulter, CIA Google

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-06-14 Jesuitess Lesbo Coulter
Topic list:
* Robbie “Scientism” Davidson: where did he go?
* “SS Panzers” connected to the Vatican flag?
* Nate “Sound The Battle Cry” Marino “debunks” anti-Jesuit quotes, Joseph Stalin and China.
* Johnny gives advice on AI graphics aids.
* “dog tags”
* Police Officer-ette traps victim by connecting him to his LICENSED car.
* Johnny’s Lord Protector rules on automatic weapons.
* Lord Protector Johnny will outlaw ALL pre-crime laws.
* Lord Protector Johnny will handle women in government this way.
* Ann Coulter and Joe McCarthy
* Ann Coulter and Matt Drudge: something fishy here.
* Where-ever there is a high-profile homosexual, there is childhood rape and abuse.
* Who was REALLY behind the sinking of the USS Liberty?
* “Google” founded FROM THE BEGINNING by the CIA but secretly by the JESUITS.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com
Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/
Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A
_____________________
Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen
_____________________
Hawkeye’s blog
https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/
Hawkeye’s YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095