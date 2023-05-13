BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
POOR KITTY! Cat Is Rescued After Getting Head Stuck in Truck Frame
57 views • 05/13/2023

Breitbart


May 13, 2023


POOR KITTY! A cat was rescued after the feline got her head stuck in a truck's frame, as shown in a video released by the San Diego Humane Society recently. The cat was found after the truck driver heard meowing while stopped temporarily at a stop sign. The cat was sedated and successfully removed, then taken to receive medical treatment and is "safe and sound," according to the San Diego Humane Society.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hApTWejkvTs/

breitbartanimalscatrescuekittyhead stucktruck framesan diego humane society
