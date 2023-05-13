POOR KITTY! Cat Is Rescued After Getting Head Stuck in Truck Frame

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart
May 13, 2023
POOR KITTY! A cat was rescued after the feline got her head stuck in a truck's frame, as shown in a video released by the San Diego Humane Society recently. The cat was found after the truck driver heard meowing while stopped temporarily at a stop sign. The cat was sedated and successfully removed, then taken to receive medical treatment and is "safe and sound," according to the San Diego Humane Society.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hApTWejkvTs/