TV star and son destroyed by VAXX poison injections

He was extremely enthusiastic about the flu shot. Also a paid pharma rep. Anyone this pumped up about the flu would get the mRNA poison, too.

"Nick Cannon Says He's 'on the Mend' After Being Hospitalized for Pneumonia"

"The 42-year-old television host said on Instagram Monday that he is "physically okay," but "spiritually broken" as he marks the one-year anniversary since the death of his son Zen, who died at 5 months from a rare form of brain cancer on Dec. 5, 2021"

https://peopleDOTcom/health/nick-cannon-says-hes-on-the-mend-after-being-hospitalized-for-pneumonia/

"The Mind-Body Shift Interviews Nick Cannon"

Oct 15, 2014

"Renee Canada of The Mind-Body Shift interviews entertainer Nick Cannon about lupus nephritis and his role as advocate for Theraflu Fluprint, a flu awareness and prevention program."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=A9SkOCZGqeA

"Interview with Nick Cannon"

Oct 10, 2014

"Interview with Nick Cannon regarding his spokesperson role for the TheraFlu Fluprint program. Great stuff with a few fun personal tidbits about his favorite shoes and favorite act on America's Got Talent"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=i5s9jZps5oo

