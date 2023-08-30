© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Gold Star Father to 'A*shole' Biden: You Are A Disgrace To America!
Gold Star Father to fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz: "You are a disgrace to this nation… when I stood there on the tarmac watching you check your watch... all I wanted to do was shout out its 2 fu*king 30 a*shole. But out of respect to the other grieving families I bit my tongue… I’m done biting my tongue.”
source:
https://rumble.com/v3d17rm-gold-star-father-to-asshle-biden-you-are-a-disgrace-to-america.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2