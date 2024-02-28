People United Voice of The People. Jared Dalen and David Saputo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A very deep dive and a perspective of what seems to be what people are starting to understand. We must absolutely start looking at different approaches and come together to say NO to the geneocide going down. We will try to offer some positive solutions in the interview.
In Lak'Ech
David Saputo