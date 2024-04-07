The fig tree; human confusion and human predictions.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #68; Many Christians conflate prophecy from Isaiah chapter 66 with the lessons our LORD taught on the fig tree. End time events will leave many confused if they are not willing to dig in and study the word accurately. Emotions and skewed teaching do more damage to true Christianity then most Unbelievers can do.