How Chinese Shark Fin Soup Changes Behavior of Alaskan Bears

It is a fashion statement in China to eat shark fin soup, you are now allowed to do what previously only the emperor was, but with the implosion of the predatory fish around the world, it leads to a ripple effect and the proliferation of giant squid and the decimation of other ocean species, like salmon in Alaska, which negatively impacts bear behavior there. With master diver Scott Cassell.#humboltsquid #sharkfinsoup #scottcassell #sharks #salmon





