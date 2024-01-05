Media Spin Machine

Desperate
* Big media sink to a new low.
* They’re giddy over a Dem report re: DJT.
* They allege Trump’s organization is successful — and conflate running a business with taking gifts.
* They’ll say and do anything to attack him.
* Difference between receiving $ and making it?
* Trump runs legitimate, successful real estate development/conglomerate businesses.
* DJT didn’t own the hotels while he was POTUS; he transferred ownership to his sons.
* They, in turn, donated $ from foreigners to the U.S. Treasury.
* DJT’s net worth decreased while he was in office.
* The Biden Crime Family runs shell companies, peddles influence and takes bribes; it doesn’t pay taxes or even have a website.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (4 January 2024)
