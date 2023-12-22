Palestinians Life Under Occupation Hebron March 2017 Israeli soldiers drag 8-year-old from home to home looking for stone-throwers
btselem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erZKXJOkV9s
Israeli soldiers drag 8-year-old from home to home looking for stone-throwers, Hebron, March 2017
