Suspect #4 in Crocus Attack - 19-year-old Fayzov - Unmoving in the Courtroom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Suspect #4, 19-year-old Muhammadsobir Fayzov in the Courtroom in a wheel chair.
Here's what is known about him:
- He is 19 years old.
- He is single and has no children.
- He is a citizen of Tajikistan. - He has no prior criminal record.
- His place of registration is Ivanovo.
- He has a high school education.
- He worked as a hairdresser in Ivanovo.
- He communicates through an interpreter.