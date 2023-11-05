Whittlesea Show Busker 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This follows on and comes out of a more general video of the Whittlesea Show made earlier. It was too enjoyable not to present this 'steam punk' busker and his music more fully. And so here it is just as it came, a delight and inspiration for children and their families who happened to be relaxing close by in the shade of the tree where he appeared. It was a fluke to record this.