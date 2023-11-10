13 Yr Old Gives Powerful Pro Life Testimony!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Candice Keller is at Savannah Center at Chappell Crossing.Gabby
https://www.pregnancychoice.net/?fbclid=IwAR131NQlP_pe7d1gwgFXmygyBz480tjPCj39nte-th7Gx61W2CUx6ubcB2g
Please SHARE!!! We are at Candice Keller's pregnancy center gala tonight and the speaker is bringing the fire to what Ohio needs to do to fix this SERIOUS ISSUE!! We are now going to be an abortion tourism state!
African American ohio
14% pop
48% of abortions
Increase in number... vote no right there
This world may not be our home but it is our assignment
Politics is mans thing but Government is God's thing
Jer 17 seperate the powers
The Lord is our judge, the Lord is our king, the lord is lawgiver guy
God ordained the 3 branches of government
It's not about winning elections It's about 30 000 babies lives
God ordained 3 forms of government
1. Church
2.Family
3. Civil Government
Martin Haskel partial birth abortion doctor in Ohio donated 100,000 so he could be back in business!!