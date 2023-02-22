“I Left Big Pharma”: Life After Bristol Meyers Squibb with former BMS Scientist | Ep 60

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exclusively on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, Bristol Meyers Squibb scientist Joy Corson spoke out on the show amidst being fired during the mandates. That whistleblowing episode from Season 1 made waves, as Americans were searching for answers about the shots. We welcomed Joy back to share what life has been like a year after taking a stand, why having dissenting voices like hers and her fellow colleagues who took a stand are vital for consumers and the future of Big Pharma. As well as, the two businesses she has launched in the wake of her termination, consulting pharmaceutical companies and Connect-Ed.net, a resource connecting educators and families with like minded individuals to establish a personalized education experience.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more
https://www.connected-ed.net/
Joy Corson on Season 1 of Faithful Freedom: Exclusively on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, Bristol Meyers Squibb scientist Joy Corson spoke out on the show amidst being fired during the mandates. That whistleblowing episode from Season 1 made waves, as Americans were searching for answers about the shots. We welcomed Joy back to share what life has been like a year after taking a stand, why having dissenting voices like hers and her fellow colleagues who took a stand are vital for consumers and the future of Big Pharma. As well as, the two businesses she has launched in the wake of her termination, consulting pharmaceutical companies and Connect-Ed.net, a resource connecting educators and families with like minded individuals to establish a personalized education experience.
The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!
https://www.connected-ed.net/
Joy Corson on Season 1 of Faithful Freedom: https://youtu.be/wJ9A3NjXHw8
Sign the WTP USA Petition to help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html
Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom
Show less
CSID: a5ba585bf29c9744
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co