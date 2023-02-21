Quo Vadis





Feb 21, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria on Diseases Being Prepared for Us.





The following video looks back at the November 7, 2020 message of Our Lord that speaks at the coming diseases being prepared for the world:





My beloved people, at this time, the powerful who govern the world are emerging.





Within each order that they put out they are embedding the directives that are guiding this generation toward its encounter with pain, with the error that gives rise to pain, to chaos, to false religion that is not Mine, to a spirituality that is deliberately distorted so that you would lose your souls.





Do not leave My side, do not leave, be firm!





Global economic power has among its objectives to alter the human mind, making you think that staying apart from one another is the remedy for eradicating disease.





Children, not only are you confronted with this disease, but more diseases have been prepared for you, the product of human will, not My Will.





I call you to be My own love: transparent, so that you would trust each other and mutually protect one another, as they will succeed in keeping My churches closed and will distance you from Me.





Successive uprisings of brother against brother are coming; human cruelty will come to light, as well as the global elites’ manipulation of nations.





My beloved people, do not wait for tomorrow.





There must be change now!





Shocking atmospheric phenomena will come from on high in connection with the approach of a celestial body that will unexpectedly draw near to Earth.





Do not wait for signs and signals to come.





You are living in their midst and each moment will be greater and more extreme.





My people, remain alert: do not fall into the clutches of the devil.





You are expecting that they will call you to be sealed by the devil, but given the knowledge that man has acquired about evil’s objectives, the seal of the devil will be introduced without your realization.





Do not lose your souls.





Save your souls.





My people, in order to come to Me, you must pass through the crucible and be worthy.





The will of proud man has accelerated events; the desire of the economically powerful for control has awakened disease; there is worldwide uncertainty.





My people will not have foreign gods, but “they will be My people and I will be their God” for ever and ever.





Commentary by Luz de María





This Word of our King and Lord Jesus Christ is a warning to humanity and a call to our conscience so that every human being would unmask their errors in advance and bring them before the Sacrament of Reconciliation.





Do this before the pain of looking inside oneself is such a shock that one would feel the extreme pain of the Divine absence.





We see with pain, but attentive to the reality of the current situation, that the churches are being desecrated; that demonic fury decapitates images with a level of obsession that should put us on alert.





As Our Lord announces to us in this message, communism has been reborn before the eyes of humanity and is advancing, not with its troops, but through activists trained to stir up mobs.





These are the devil’s strategies at the present time, which is why our Mother says: “In the end My Immaculate Heart will triumph”. Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4zyPN8x6XQ