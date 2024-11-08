© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Concerned Citizen - 🚨💉 “Kansas is filing a civil suit against The Pfizer Corporation”
“For misleading & deceptive statements with the marketing of its Covid Vaccine”
“We are the first of 5 States to file against Pfizer in a combined effort”
It is so so so over for Pfizer ‼️
Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1854593389058253012
Thumbnail: https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/other/pfizer-sued-for-false-and-misleading-marketing-over-covid-19-vaccine/ss-BB1orKuS
COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine