Prophecies | ISRAEL, JESUS CENTER STAGE, OUR VICTORY - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Dave Hayes June 24, 2024
34:04 - 38:56
https://rumble.com/v53djis-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html
Robin Bullock 11th Hour June 25, 2024
44:58 - 56:50
https://www.youtube.com/live/4tffmSzykqs?si=ZWNu1KeVRlS44Cxh
Kim Clement December 13, 2014
1:05 - 11:29
https://youtu.be/bH6w-_FnMaw?si=QWpBOavY5OPqucH1
Dutch Sheets June 21, 2024
King Jesus Takes Center Stage
0-13:04
https://youtu.be/YspmwfqoGs8?si=WVq4QtwCV_80b9P4
Robin D Bullock CI June 23, 2024
1:26:14 - 1:29:32
1:29:41 -1:31:20
2:37:23 - 2:38:28
2:45:40 - 2:48:57
2:59:29 - 3:00:18
https://www.youtube.com/live/KL3G7Mq_9Zs?si=lf7UAtWiXsaNfQzU
Julie Green Delivered June 25 given June 21
4:36 - 11:16
https://rumble.com/v53lsk6-live-with-julie.html
Amanda Grace June 24, 2024
14:09 - 31:09
33:06 - 40:08
40:22 - 52:36
Delora OBrien Kim Clement Jan 26, 2007
45:18 - 49:28
https://www.youtube.com/live/emLiPEm3YRI?si=8d8uR-Wnb59hCJHd
------------------------------------
