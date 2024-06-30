BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prophecies | ISRAEL, JESUS CENTER STAGE, OUR VICTORY - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
838 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 10 months ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -



Dave Hayes June 24, 2024

34:04 - 38:56

https://rumble.com/v53djis-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html



Robin Bullock 11th Hour June 25, 2024

44:58 - 56:50

https://www.youtube.com/live/4tffmSzykqs?si=ZWNu1KeVRlS44Cxh



Kim Clement December 13, 2014

1:05 - 11:29

https://youtu.be/bH6w-_FnMaw?si=QWpBOavY5OPqucH1



Dutch Sheets June 21, 2024

King Jesus Takes Center Stage

0-13:04

https://youtu.be/YspmwfqoGs8?si=WVq4QtwCV_80b9P4



Robin D Bullock CI June 23, 2024

1:26:14 - 1:29:32

1:29:41 -1:31:20

2:37:23 - 2:38:28

2:45:40 - 2:48:57

2:59:29 - 3:00:18

https://www.youtube.com/live/KL3G7Mq_9Zs?si=lf7UAtWiXsaNfQzU



Julie Green Delivered June 25 given June 21

4:36 - 11:16

https://rumble.com/v53lsk6-live-with-julie.html



Amanda Grace June 24, 2024

14:09 - 31:09

33:06 - 40:08

40:22 - 52:36



Delora OBrien Kim Clement Jan 26, 2007

45:18 - 49:28

https://www.youtube.com/live/emLiPEm3YRI?si=8d8uR-Wnb59hCJHd





------------------------------------


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: d3fd158806f3751b

Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy