Jonathan Kleck It's Your Decision

hypocrisy

hĭ-pŏk′rĭ-sē

noun

The practice of professing beliefs, feelings, or virtues that one does not hold or possess; falseness.

An act or instance of such falseness.

Dissimulation of one's real character or belief; especially, a false assumption of piety or virtue; a feigning to be better than one is; the action or character of a hypocrite.