A Poem About A Dystopian Life That Could Be Right Around The Corner

I wrote this a few years ago and it's my poetry version of Black Mirror or Twilight Zone. Several things have occurred since I wrote this that make me wonder if this poem's idea of dystopia might be the best dystopian future we could hope for at this time. As any of us who are over 40 can plainly see, small businesses are struggling and closing while giant corporations make record profits while buying out or crushing any competition (with the help of government regulations, of course). I had the realization that we may end up in a surreal vicious cycle where we rely on one giant entity for everything and they pay us just so that we can put all of our money back into it and they control everything that we eat, read, and have access to. We are being pushed in a direction, no doubt. We are being told what to think and do because it's for "our own good" by a very select group of extremely wealthy and powerful individuals who not only can't claim to know what "our good" even is but certainly don't genuinely care about us (especially our freedoms). We must take stories like 1984 seriously. If you do some deep dive research on people like George Orwell and Aldous Huxley who wrote these "fictional" stories, you will soon find that they had access to people, knowledge, and ideas that inspired these prophetic books about our future. It is all fun and games until you realize that it's not fun and that there truly is a game but since we didn't know we were playing, our opponent will most likely win. We must be able to see the dark so that we know what to oppose and not let them convince us that the enemy is someone or something else. We are powerful if we are together. Our voices, beliefs, and actions matter





Thank You:

Audacity Free Audio Software

OBS Free Recording Software

VSDC Free Video Editor

Milkdrop Audio Visualizer

Pixabay Video by Placidplace

Pixabay Images by: OpenClipart-Vectors, Clker-Free-Vector-Images, mohamed_hassan, cdz, TukTukDesign, craigclark

YouTube Audio Library: Street Rhapsody by DJ Freedem





#poet #fightforthesky #dystopia

social commentary, wordsmith, observations, spoken word, narration, writer, artist, rabbit hole