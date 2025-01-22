WE TOLD YOU NOT TO BE STUPID, YOU MORONS❗





Comment from Real_Free_Speech_Warrior on BitChute:

For those who don't understand what's happening, this "Night Nation Review" kike reported a bunch of people on Odysee to the payment processor Odysee used (Stripe), and now they don't have a payment processor, so all creators got fucked over. Meanwhile, the NNR kike was already trying to divert his own followers to other platforms before nuking Odysee.





As an ADMITTED 32nd DEGREE MASON uttered on air: "If this resistance is ORGANIC, WE'RE SCREWED!"





BLOODY RIGHT❗





@OMGitsFlood used ChatGPT to analyze the comments, to see if there's a pattern in the commenters.





To see if the patterns might reveal a conspiracy between the likely guilty, commenting in that very thread, to transfer blame for the whole thing onto me.





Very interesting results:





INDEED 🫥





Source: https://rumble.com/v6cb0js-nnr-owned-by-chatgpt-short.html





FULL VIDEO:





TOTAL TRAILER TRASH TROGLODYTE TRIUMPH❗