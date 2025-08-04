Ethan from Autheo on Migrating SaaS On-Chain & Mainnet Plans | Rollup & AppChain Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ethan Nirenberg, Director of Stakeholder Relations, Autheo Blockchain Talks Mainnet Launch, Dev Hub & Migrating SaaS On-Chain | Rollup & AppChain Day
In this exclusive interview from Rollup & AppChain Day, we sit down with Ethan, a core contributor at Autheo Blockchain, to explore how they're building a next-gen Layer 1 focused on migrating SaaS applications on-chain and transforming Web3 developer experiences.
👉 Ethan walks us through his Web3 journey — from early Dogecoin days to now helping architect a future where everything is better on-chain.
💡 What You'll Learn:
How Autheo is creating a developer-first L1 with tools that integrate code-sharing, collaboration, and on-chain governance
The launch of their Web3-native Developer Hub with built-in repositories, social features, and DAO-based funding for ideas
Progress on their testnet, already hosting 350+ smart contracts